Over 40 countries called for an independent international probe into the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Monday.

The countries accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind the killing of Navalny.

"We are outraged by the death of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny... Russia must allow an independent and transparent international investigation into circumstances of his sudden death," EU ambassador Lotte Knudsen told the U.N. Human Rights Council in a joint statement on behalf of 43 countries.