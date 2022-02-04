Five people were killed and one person is missing after an avalanche hit the Austrian province of Tyrol, bordering Switzerland, the emergency forces said on Friday.

The accident occurred around the Spiss municipality, on the border with Switzerland. Information about the origin and identity of the victims is not known.

On Friday, 13 slab avalanches had occurred in Tyrol by afternoon. In the popular ski resort in Sölden, an avalanche buried five winter sports enthusiasts on a secured slope. They were rescued alive.