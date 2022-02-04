Five people were killed and one person is missing after an avalanche hit the Austrian province of Tyrol, bordering Switzerland, the emergency forces said on Friday.
The accident occurred around the Spiss municipality, on the border with Switzerland. Information about the origin and identity of the victims is not known.
On Friday, 13 slab avalanches had occurred in Tyrol by afternoon. In the popular ski resort in Sölden, an avalanche buried five winter sports enthusiasts on a secured slope. They were rescued alive.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.