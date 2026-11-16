Five EU nations, including Germany, Austria and Denmark, presented on Monday alongside top Rwandan officials a plan to establish a migrant deportation center in Rwanda – the first such facility outside the bloc.

The group, also comprising Greece and the Netherlands, has been gunning to open a "return hub" despite rights groups' concerns, after the European Union cleared the way with a recent toughening of migration rules.

"If returning to their home country is not possible, then in the future people without a right of residence will be sent back to a third country such as Rwanda," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said after a meeting of ministers from the five countries in Vienna.

"I am pleased that today we have achieved a truly historic paradigm shift in migration policy," Stocker said.

Speaking alongside Stocker, Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said the plan would offer "a second chance to people who no longer have the right to remain in the partner country."

Ahead of the meeting, European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert welcomed the plans, noting that the EU had been "closely following the preparatory work of the five member states for such a return hub."

'Stop EU-Rwanda deal!

Around 100 protesters gathered in Vienna on Monday ahead of the meeting, holding placards with slogans such as "Stop EU-Rwanda deal!"

The announcement marks the culmination of an EU push to boost deportations launched in 2024, amid a souring of public opinion on migration.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Stop EU-Rwanda-deal" on the sidelines of the Vienna Migration Conference hosted by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Migrant arrivals have steadily declined over the past three years, as the bloc struck deals to stem departures with a host of countries in Africa and the Middle East.

But migration has remained a hot-button issue, fuelling far-right electoral gains across the bloc.

Policymakers' focus has now turned to improving the repatriation system, which currently sees less than 30% of people who are ordered to leave the bloc returned to their country of origin.

An EU reform granting authorities broader detention powers and allowing for the creation of return hubs was approved earlier this year.

Proponents say such centers – which would serve either as the final destination or as transfer centres for those expelled – could facilitate repatriations and act as a deterrent for would-be irregular migrants.

But critics have questioned their effectiveness, pointing to the hurdles faced by similar projects and likening them to "legal black holes" that could see migrants stranded in limbo with little oversight.

The choice of Rwanda has also caused concern, with Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointing to its "well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention" and support for an armed anti-government group in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

'Welcome center'

In 2022, Rwanda reached a similar deal with Britain to take irregular migrants before their asylum claims were heard, but the accord was later scrapped by London.

It is among a number of African countries to have received migrants from the United States under a similar, contested US immigration scheme championed by President Donald Trump.

Unlike the discarded British plan, the EU's scheme is slated to see rejected asylum-seekers sent to the African nation.

The five EU countries have expressed hope to have a centre up and running in 2027.

Diplomatic sources say the hub in Rwanda will be initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations possibly sending around 20 migrants.

It will not be a detention facility, with Kigali inclined to name it a "welcome center" to underscore the possibility for some migrants to stay and work in the country, a source said.

The United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) could play an ancillary role.

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) warned that any potential arrangement "must fully respect EU law."