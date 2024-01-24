A Russian aircraft carrying at least 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) crashed in the western Belgorod region, authorities in Moscow said Wednesday.

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," the Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

All onboard the IL-76 military transport plane were reportedly killed in the crash.

Russian Ria Novosti news agency said another nine people were on board, including six crew.

Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said he was aware of an "incident" but gave no further details, reported the BBC.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin was aware of the crash but refused to go into details.