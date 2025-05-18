Seven European nations vowed Friday they would "not stay silent" as Israeli strikes continue to devastate Gaza, condemning what they described as a man-made humanitarian catastrophe.

“We will not be silent in the face of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before our eyes in Gaza. More than 50,000 men, women and children have lost their lives,” Iceland, Luxembourg, Spain, Slovenia, Malta, Norway and Spain said in a joint statement.

Warning that even more lives could be lost to starvation due to Israel's ongoing blockade of aid, the countries added: “We call on the government of Israel to immediately reverse its current policy, halt further military operations and fully lift the blockade to allow safe, swift and unhindered humanitarian assistance throughout the Gaza Strip by international aid organizations in accordance with humanitarian principles.”

The nations also condemned the escalation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem by Israel, citing illegal settler violence, the expansion of settlements and intensified military operations.

“Forced displacement or the expulsion of the Palestinian people, by any means, is unacceptable and would constitute a breach of international law. We reject any such plans or attempts at demographic change. We must assume the responsibility to stop this devastation,” the statement said.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said more than 250 Palestinians have been killed recently as Israel adopts a "scorched-earth" policy in Gaza.

Hamas accused Israel of committing “horrific massacres” and launching relentless attacks across the besieged territory.

The Israeli army has pursued a deadly offensive against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.