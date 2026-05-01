Dozens of activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla were disembarked in Greece on Friday after Israeli forces intercepted and seized multiple vessels in international waters near Crete, escalating a diplomatic dispute over the legality of the operation and the ongoing blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

An Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist observed the group arriving under Greek coast guard escort, with around 175 activists transported by bus to an undisclosed location.

Israeli authorities said the same number had been removed from more than 20 boats intercepted on Thursday, while flotilla organisers maintained the figure was higher at 211, highlighting conflicting accounts over the scale of the operation.

The interception took place roughly 1,000 kilometres from Israel, where the Israeli navy blocked what organisers described as the largest coordinated attempt yet to breach the maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The flotilla, which departed from Sicily, carried humanitarian supplies and activists from multiple countries aiming to challenge restrictions in place since 2007 and press for a permanent aid corridor.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the operation was conducted in coordination with Greece, thanking Athens for agreeing to receive the activists and confirming that those detained were transferred safely and without injury.

Greek officials said they facilitated the disembarkation process and were working with Israel to ensure the participants’ return to their home countries.

The operation quickly drew sharp international reactions. Several European governments, including Germany, Italy, and Spain, urged Israel to respect international law and called for restraint, with Rome demanding the immediate release of Italian nationals.

A joint statement from 11 countries, including Spain and Türkiye, described the detention of activists in international waters as a violation of international humanitarian law and condemned the interception in strong terms.

Türkiye went further, calling the operation an “act of piracy,” while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also pressed for the immediate release of citizens she said were being unlawfully held.

Germany and Italy said they were closely monitoring developments and supported humanitarian efforts to deliver aid to Gaza in line with international standards.

The U.S. took a markedly different stance, backing Israel’s actions.

A State Department spokesperson described the flotilla as a “meaningless political stunt” and urged allied nations to deny port access, docking, and logistical support to the vessels involved.

Israel defended the interception, saying its navy acted after some flotilla vessels attempted to interfere with a commercial ship.

Officials insisted the operation was conducted in accordance with international law and that all activists were handled “peacefully” during transfer operations.

Organisers strongly rejected that account, alleging a violent nighttime raid in international waters.

They said Israeli speedboats approached the convoy under cover of darkness, with soldiers allegedly using lasers, boarding multiple vessels, and disabling engines.

The group also claimed communications were disrupted and passengers were forced to gather at the bow of the ships and kneel as boarding operations unfolded, with some vessels left adrift as weather conditions deteriorated.

The flotilla, which began with more than 50 boats departing from Sicily, was described by organisers as the largest maritime effort yet to challenge Israel’s naval blockade, which has been in place since 2007 with Egyptian enforcement on parts of the border.

Despite a fragile cease-fire in the region, access to Gaza remains heavily restricted, with humanitarian groups warning of worsening conditions.

While several vessels were seized, others were reported continuing toward Gaza’s direction within Greek territorial waters late Thursday, according to tracking data from organisers and maritime monitoring systems.

The flotilla group has not formally confirmed its next steps but continues to accuse Israeli forces of unlawful aggression.

Israel has also alleged that organisers have links to Hamas, a claim the group denies, insisting its mission is purely humanitarian.