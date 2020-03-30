British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mail's political editor said on Monday.
"Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend and is now self-isolating," Jason Groves said. "No 10 source says he remains 'in contact'."
