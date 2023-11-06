The head of the European Commission said the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza was "too small" to match the massive needs and that the bloc would increase its humanitarian aid to the blockaded strip by 25 million euros ($26.8 million) amid the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe due to incessant Israeli attacks.

"Aid is now entering through the Rafah border crossing, but the volumes remain too small to match the massive humanitarian needs in Gaza," Ursula von der Leyen said in her speech at the EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels.

Underlining that aiding civilians in Gaza is "essential" amid the "dire" humanitarian situation, von der Leyen said: "The death toll and the suffering of Palestinian civilians is tragic."

She then announced an extra 25 million euros in humanitarian aid, bringing total aid to 100 million euros.

The bloc, she said, is also working on "complementary routes" such as a maritime corridor from the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus to "guarantee a sustained, regulated and robust flow" of aid to Gaza.

"While Israel has the right to fight Hamas, it is also essential that it strives to avoid civilian casualties and to be as targeted as possible," she said, adding: "Every human life matters, be it Israeli or Palestinian."

She said that there is "no other lasting solution to this than having a two-state solution."

According to von der Leyen, such a solution would require Gaza not to be a "safe haven for terrorists," adding that there can be "no long-term Israeli security presence" in Gaza.

She said that there should be "no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza" and "no sustained blockade of Gaza."

The Israeli army has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

Thousands took to the streets in many countries to express support for Palestine, while some protests are banned in France.