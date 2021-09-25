As the volcanic eruption on Spain’s Canary Islands continued to produce explosions and spew out lava throughout the week, about 30 flights to the Spanish islands of La Palma and La Gomera were canceled due to an ash cloud, reports said Friday.

Iberia, Binter, Canaryfly and Vueling are among the airlines that canceled flights even though the airports were declared operational, local Efe Agency reported.

The first cancellation came from Binter earlier in the day when it said the stoppage will continue until conditions improve and it can guarantee the safety of crew and passengers. The airline mainly connects La Palma with the Tenerife North and Gran Canaria airports.

The volcanic eruption, which has continued since last Sunday, has destroyed nearly 400 homes and 200 hectares (494 acres) of land.

About 6,000 people have been forced from their homes and many may never be able to return.

Agricultural land, much of it for banana production, as well as businesses and roads, have also been razed by lava.

The volcano erupted for the first time in 50 years.