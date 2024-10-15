The European Union formally launched the first set of chapters for Albania's membership negotiations, marking a milestone for the Balkan country.

This milestone followed the second accession conference between the EU and Albania held in Luxembourg.

After the conference, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama held a joint news conference.

"The fact that we have opened the first set of chapters with Albania is absolutely historic, considering that accession negotiations have been initiated to ensure Albania's accession to the European Union as soon as possible," said Szijjarto.

Szijjarto highlighted Hungary’s strong support for EU enlargement, emphasizing the need for new members to revitalize the bloc.

"We are aware that the EU has lost its competitive power, has lost its weight when it comes to global politics and the broader economy. Therefore, we understand that the EU needs freshness, new energy, a new momentum and to be a direct neighbor to the Western Balkans region," said Szijjarto.

Szijjarto also criticized certain member states for "looking for excuses" to delay enlargement, noting that Western Balkan countries, including Albania, have been waiting for EU membership for over 15 years.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his satisfaction with the decision, calling it a historic day for the Albanian people and for the EU.

"Today is undoubtedly an important day of historical importance for the Albanian people as well as the EU," said Rama.

He also reflected on the impact of the war in Ukraine, which he said "served as a wake-up call for Europe."

"It reminded Europe that the illusion of self-sufficiency is just an illusion and showed in the harshest way that you need the Western Balkans as much as the Western Balkans need the EU," said Rama.

Albania made its official application for EU membership in 2009.

Following the Commission's positive opinion in October 2012, the Council decided to grant the country "candidate status" in June 2014.

Albania’s EU accession negotiations officially began in July 2022.

The chapter cluster opened with Albania includes the chapters on the judiciary and fundamental rights, justice, freedom, and security within the scope of the functioning of democratic institutions and public administration reform; and the chapters and criteria on public procurement, statistics, and financial control within the scope of economic criteria.

Negotiations on these issues will continue until the end of the accession negotiations, and the progress to be made in implementing Brussels’ demands will determine the overall pace of the process.