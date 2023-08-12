A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Russian Baltic Sea region of Kaliningrad during a training mission on Saturday.

"The crew of the aircraft lost their lives," the Russian Defense Ministry said, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was initially unclear how many occupants were on board. The exact crash location was also not disclosed. The Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft was flying over uninhabited territory when technical problems occurred, it said.

Russian fighter jets have crashed on Russian territory due to technical problems in the past. The most serious incident occurred in October 2022, when a Su-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk. More than a dozen people were killed.