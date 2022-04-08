The Russian Ministry of Justice on Friday said in a statement that a variety of groups that push for democracy and human rights have been banned in the country, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The 15 foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) can no longer work in Russia because of alleged "violations of existing laws of the Russian Federation" and have had their registrations canceled, according to the Justice Ministry.

Others affected by the ruling include the U.S.-based Carnegie Centre and the Heinrich-Böll Foundation, which has close ties to Germany's Green Party and promotes democracy in Russia.

"Unfortunately, the Russian government under President (Vladimir) Putin has pulled this country in the opposite direction for many years," read a statement from the German organization.

"You must be doing something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up," read a comment by Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

Russian human rights workers, activists and journalists have long bemoaned growing repression in the country. Many have been categorized as "foreign agents." Since the country's invasion of Ukraine began in February, many independent media outlets have been blocked or opted to shut down under pressure.