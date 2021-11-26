Greens party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party said on Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape.

Fellow co-leader Robert Habeck has been tapped to head an expanded ministry grouping together economy and climate protection, Green party manager Michael Kellner said.

"Congratulations, dear Annalena Baerbock! With you as Foreign Minister, the Foreign Office is to be led by a woman for the first time. After 151 years it is high time! To represent Germany in the world is both an honor and a challenge. All the best for that!" current Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted late Thursday.