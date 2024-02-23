The Armenian government suspended Thursday its participation in a Russia-led regional military bloc, saying it has failed the country.

"Today, in practice, we have frozen our participation in this treaty, in this organization. As for what comes next, we shall have to see," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told an interview with French television France24.

Pashinyan said the alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – which consists of six former Soviet states – has failed to fulfill its objectives "as far as Armenia is concerned, particularly in 2021 and 2022. And we could not let that happen without taking notice."

He said there was no discussion for the moment of closing a Russian base in Armenia. That was subject to different treaties.

Pashinyan has in recent months expressed discontent with Armenia's longstanding ties with Russia and said Armenia could no longer rely on Russia to ensure its defense needs. He had suggested its membership of the CSTO was under review.

Other ex-Soviet members of the CSTO include Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Nagorno-Karabakh effect

Azerbaijan recovered swathes of territory in 2020 in the second war over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied mainly by ethnic Armenians but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Last year, Azerbaijan's military took control of the territory, prompting most of its residents to leave for Armenia.

In his remarks, Pashinyan claimed prospects for clinching a long-term peace treaty were hurt by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's statements that Armenia interpreted as laying claim to large parts of Armenian territory.

"If the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders are not recognized by Azerbaijan, it is simply not possible," he told France 24.

"Azerbaijan is using the situation to feed its rhetoric. That leads one to think that Azerbaijan is getting ready for a new attack on Armenia," he claimed.

Key elements in securing a treaty are the demarcation of borders and establishing regional transport corridors often through the territory of each others' territory.

Aliyev has also raised the issue of determining control of ethnic enclaves on both sides of the border.

Pashinyan and Aliyev have discussed moves toward a peace treaty at several meetings, including discussions last week at the Munich Security Conference.