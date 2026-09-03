Armenia no longer considers Russia’s military presence in the country vital to its security and would not oppose Moscow withdrawing its 102nd Military Base, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Yerevan about the results of his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, the prime minister also said that transferring Russia’s rights under the concession agreement for Armenia’s railways to a third country would be the best option for Yerevan.

"We have not raised the issue of the Russian military base even once during this period, and it is not the case that we consider the presence of the Russian 102nd Military Base on the territory of Armenia to be a vital necessity,” he said.

The future of Armenia’s railway infrastructure was among the issues discussed by Putin and Pashinyan during their meeting in Bishkek on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Putin said investment in the railway would depend on the volume of freight traffic, noting that the opening of additional routes, could create new cargo flows and make further investment economically viable.

Putin also said the presence of the Russian military base was ultimately a sovereign decision for Armenia.

"If Armenia believes that the Russian military base is not needed, we will leave as early as tomorrow. We will not impose anything on anyone,” he said.

At the same time, Putin said Russia would remain if Armenia’s population wanted a Russian military presence and was prepared to continue working and cooperating with Moscow.