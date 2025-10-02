Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday met separately with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen.

Pashinyan said his conversation with Metsola focused on expanding the partnership with the EU, democratic reforms in Armenia, and the regional peace agenda.

"We also discussed the importance of the Washington Peace Summit outcomes and the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project,” he said on X.

Following his talks with Macron, Pashinyan said they reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Armenia and France and addressed regional developments. He expressed gratitude for what he called France’s "steadfast support.”

He also met with Aliyev, with the two leaders reaffirming their commitment to implementing agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Armenian prime minister’s office.