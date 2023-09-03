The growing far-right and anti-migrant tendencies in the Greek Cypriot administration reared its ugly head once more leaving at least five people were injured in a series of racist attacks on foreign nationals late Friday.

The attack came during an anti-migrant protest in the southern city of Limassol on Friday night, local media reported Saturday.

A group of people, consisting mostly of members of the far-right and racist National People's Front (ELAM), gathered in the Molos area of the city to protest against migrants.

Some 350 hooded rioters – and as many as 500 in some reports – attacked migrants and their businesses. The rioters threw incendiary devices and stones and set fire to bins and cars before police could disperse them.

They also carried banners with slogans such as "Cyprus is Greek" and "Migrants, you are not welcome." Police have detained at least 13 people for getting involved in the attacks.

Television footage showed passers-by running for safety while the hooded men rampaged with chants of "migrants out of Cyprus."

A journalist covering the riot said the hooded men attacked foreigners, who in turn received help from other Cypriots to get to safety. "The police were not able to protect the citizens and journalists," the journalist said.

A TV crew was also reportedly attacked by the hooded men.

Last weekend, similar unrest targeted mainly Syrian migrants in the small town of Chloraka, prompting security forces to use tear gas and a water cannon. More violence ensued on Monday night.

Authorities have been struggling to take measures against the increasing racist attacks in the Greek Cypriot administration in recent years.

In the last 16 years, 413 racist attacks and incidents have been taken to court in the Greek Cypriot administration, and 125 cases related to these matters are still pending in the courts, according to daily Politis.

Counterprotests

Greek Cypriot administration leaders held an emergency meeting Saturday to address the far-right protest.

"I am ashamed of what took place yesterday," Greek Cypriot administration head Nikos Christodoulides told the relevant ministers and heads of the the police, civil defense and fire service. "Those who are responsible for it should also be ashamed."

Later on Saturday evening, hundreds of people demonstrated against the growing fascism and racism in the Greek Cypriot administration.

The demonstrators chanted, "smash fascism – in Limassol and everywhere." The demonstration proceeded peacefully, according to the police, as reported by local media Sunday.