One person was killed and four others were injured, including Spanish footballer Pablo Mari, in a knife attack in a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, according to media reports.

A 46-year-old Italian, apparently suffering from psychological problems, was arrested immediately after the attack at Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, according to the ANSA news agency.

According to media reports, he grabbed a knife from a shelf and started randomly attacking people.

A 30-year-old supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, the ANSA said. Italian police said the person was a Bolivian national.

The news agency reported that four others were seriously injured.

Among those hurt was the 29-year-old Spanish center-back Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. A source close to the club told Agence France-Presse he was in the hospital, conscious and able to speak.

“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch his vital organs such as the lungs or others. His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly,” Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliano told Sky Italy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

Pablo Mari of AC Monza gestures during the Serie A football match between AC Milan and AC Monza, in Milan, Italy, Oct. 22, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Arteta was speaking at a news conference after his team’s match away to PSV Eindhoven.

“Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon,” Galliani said on Twitter.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, the news agency LaPresse reported.