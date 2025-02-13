Several people were injured Thursday when a car drove into a group of people in the German city of Munich, police said.

The Bild newspaper reported that 15 people had been injured.

The Munich Security Conference is to start on Friday and U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are arriving later Thursday.

There is a large-scale police operation underway near the central train station and officers are working to verify what has happened, a spokesperson said without giving further details.