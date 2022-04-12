Over a quarter of people in Germany come from a migrant background, according to official figures released on Tuesday, meaning that either they or at least one of their parents does not have German citizenship.

Last year, 22.3 million people with foreign roots lived in Germany, representing 27.2% of the total population, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

This continues a trend and makes it the highest value since records on the issue began in 2005, a spokesperson said.

In 2020, the proportion was 26.7%, in 2019 it was 26%.

According to the statistics, Turkey is the main country of origin of people with foreign roots in Germany (12%), followed by Poland (10%) and Russia (6%).

About 1% of the residents with a migration background living in Germany last year came from Ukraine, totaling some 308,000 people. Most had been living in Germany for many years.

"Due to the recent influx of refugees (from Ukraine), the number of people with a Ukrainian migration background could increase significantly in the future," Destatis said.