A powerful explosion at a gas station in southeastern Rome injured at least 50 people on Friday, including rescue workers, and forced the evacuation of around 200 residents, according to Italian media and authorities.

Italian news agency RAI reported that two of the injured were in critical condition. Emergency services were already on site responding to reports of a gas leak when the blast occurred during the transfer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from a tanker truck at a petrol depot.

Roberto Massucci, Rome’s police commissioner, described the fire as “serious” and said it may have been triggered by an accident during the LPG unloading. Ennio Aquilino, the fire chief for the Lazio region, suggested a malfunction was the cause. Investigators are also exploring whether the tanker struck a conductive pipe, according to Carabinieri Major Andrea Quattrocchi.

The explosion damaged nearby buildings, shattered windows, and ignited a fire that spread to a judicial warehouse behind the station. A sports center, ambulance depot, and nearby summer camp with eight children were also impacted. Fortunately, the children were safely evacuated.

Emergency crews set up medical tents and urged residents to close windows and avoid using air conditioning to prevent the spread of fumes. A nearby metro station was temporarily closed. Authorities cordoned off the area, while fire crews continued inspections.

“It looked like a war zone,” said Carabinieri Lt. Col. Antonino Giorgio, who was injured by the heat wave following the explosion. “I only regret that we couldn't save more people.”

Witnesses described scenes of panic in the densely populated neighborhood along Via dei Gordiani. “My mother said it was like a bomb,” Simona Pantaleo told German news agency dpa as she rushed to check on her 85-year-old mother.

The blast occurred amid a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in Rome. Experts warned that inhaling concentrated gas fumes could cause nausea, dizziness, or even neurological damage.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was closely following the aftermath and thanked first responders for their swift action. “I express my solidarity with all those injured – including police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel – and extend heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the rescue and safety operations,” she wrote on X.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called on residents to avoid the area, while Pope Leo XIV and several politicians expressed sympathy and support for those affected.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.