Austria has denied all U.S. military overflight requests to the Middle East since the outbreak of the Iran war, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said Thursday, underscoring Vienna’s firm adherence to its neutral status.

The spokesman did not say how many flights had been banned. Each U.S. request to use Austrian airspace would be examined individually, he said.

Neutral Switzerland also denied overflight permission to two U.S. reconnaissance aircraft in connection with the Iran war, the government in Bern said in mid-March. However, maintenance and transport flights in the context of the war were approved.

Spain has closed its airspace to all aircraft linked to the conflict. The government of the NATO state argues that the war by the United States and Israel against Iran violates international law.