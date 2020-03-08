Five people died when a large avalanche hit a mountain in Upper Austria on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the five, who were among a sports group from the Czech Republic, were brought down from Dachstein mountain, where the avalanche began at 2,800 meters, to Hallstatt village for identification, a police spokesman said.

The five victims were walking in snowshoes on the mountain, reports said.

Mountain rescue services were still at the scene midday Sunday, backed up by six helicopters sent from other regions in Austria.

In January, about 60 residents in the town of Ramsau am Dachstein escaped another large avalanche, which caused significant damage but no casualties.