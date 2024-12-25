The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya but was rerouted due to fog in Grozny, the news agencies said.

A passenger plane has crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, citing Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry.

