The Balkans remained on alert for extreme temperatures Monday, triggering health warnings and sparking wildfires, as a record-breaking heat wave sweeping across Europe moved eastward.

Although heat was easing in parts of Western Europe, temperatures were expected to climb again in the continent's east Monday.

In Croatia, as in most of the Balkans, authorities warned of dangerous conditions, with both Bosnia and Albania predicting temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

After battling for days with a landfill fire near the Bosnian city of Mostar, which has poured acrid smoke into the surrounding area since last week, firefighters said they had largely managed to extinguish the blaze.

Elsewhere, emergency crews were also working to control fires sparked over the weekend, but none was considered life-threatening.

Kosovo's weather bureau said temperatures were expected to peak at 38 C Monday and advised vulnerable residents to stay indoors during the day.

A man walks with an umbrella to shelter from the heat during a hot, sunny day in Prague, Czech Republic, June 28, 2026. (EPA Photo)

The heat wave is the most severe ever recorded in Europe, and would have been "virtually impossible" in June without climate change, the World Weather Attribution group of scientists said.

All-time temperature records have been broken in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as for the month of June in the U.K. and in Switzerland.

Sweltering conditions forced several governments to take emergency measures, such as banning alcohol sales in Paris and cancelling large outdoor events in recent days.

But so far, no similar measures had been announced publicly in the Balkans, despite calls from trade unions in North Macedonia for the government to take steps to protect workers.

Croatian forecasters said a storm front was expected to begin rolling through the area as early as Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Although the change would bring some relief from near-record temperatures to most of the region later in the week, temperatures were expected to remain high.