The BBC said on Friday it would halt its coverage in Russia, as new legislation passed "appears to criminalize independent journalism."
"It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development," Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, said.
He said the BBC News service in Russian would continue to operate from outside Russia.
"The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," Davie said.
The Russian parliament voted unanimously Friday to approve a draft law criminalizing the intentional spreading of what Russia deems to be “fake” reports. It could be signed by President Vladimir Putin and take effect as soon as Saturday.
