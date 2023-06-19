Belarus is preparing to introduce amendments in the country's criminal code to chemically castrate convicted pedophiles.

Anzhelika Kurchak, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, said on Telegram that amendments to the country's criminal code have been prepared, which stipulate that, along with punishment for a crime, a court verdict provides for "compulsory treatment of persons suffering from pedophilia."

The Health Ministry, Kurchak said, has "developed and approved a clinical protocol containing an algorithm for the treatment of pedophilia, including the use of chemical castration."

She said that the initiative from the Prosecutor General's Office has been supported by President Alexander Lukashenko.