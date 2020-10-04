Despite large numbers of security forces, more than 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Belarus for the eighth weekend in a row on Sunday for protests against long-time President Alexander Lukashenko.

On videos shared on the Telegram messaging app, thousands of people could be seen walking through the center of Minsk in large groups. Water cannons were used against some of the demonstrators, and several people were arrested shortly after the march had begun. Masked security forces in uniforms without insignia reacted harshly against the protesters, whose rallies had been banned by authorities.

The Viasna human rights group said more than 210 people had been taken into police custody in Minsk. The Belarusian Association of Journalists reported that at least three media representatives had been detained.

Belarus withdrew the accreditation of all foreign correspondents with immediate effect on Friday, making independent coverage difficult. Observers reported that mobile internet was turned off as authorities try to prevent protesters from discussing which routes to take, and underground stations were closed to hinder access to the city center.

Called by the Belarusian opposition, the Sunday protests usually see a large turnout; some 100,000 people had also taken part in last weekend's gathering, when over 350 of them were arrested. Demonstrators were asked to bring pictures of political prisoners and to march in front of detention centers.

The political crisis in Belarus has caused broad repercussions for Minsk and its ally Moscow. Last week, the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on senior Belarusian officials but spared Lukashenko. The crisis has also raised the possibility of more sanctions against Moscow if it decides to offer a helping hand to Lukashenko.