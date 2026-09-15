A mosque in Belgium was targeted with anti-Islam graffiti for the second time in just 10 days, highlighting renewed concerns over attacks targeting Muslim communities in the country, local broadcaster VRT reported Tuesday.

The Tawfieq mosque in the town of Schelle was again targeted with the words "F*ck Islam" spray-painted across the width of its facade, according to Muslim Rights Watch Belgium (MRWB).

"This is the second time in barely 10 days," MRWB Chairman Mohamed Amin Chaib told the broadcaster.

Chaib said the repeated targeting of the mosque showed that places of worship serving Muslim communities are vulnerable, and he urged greater attention to their security.

"This can no longer be dismissed as mere vandalism," he said, questioning whether authorities would have responded with the same urgency if another religious community had been targeted.

The Rupel police zone said an investigation is underway to determine whether the same person was responsible for both attacks.

The mosque was vandalized Sept. 5, when the same anti-Islam message and swastikas were painted on the building.

Dog excrement was also left near the entrance, according to reports.

The mosque's administration filed a complaint against unknown perpetrators following the first incident, while police launched an investigation.

No suspects have been identified.