Berlin is facing a weekend of demonstrations despite the coronavirus pandemic, with around 10,000 participants having registered for the largest rally on Saturday alone, according to police.

Under the motto "The end of the pandemic: Freedom Day," the initiative "Lateral Thinking 711" from Stuttgart wants to demonstrate on the main thoroughfare through the central Tiergarten park near the Reichstag building, which houses the German parliament.

In Stuttgart, the group has repeatedly demonstrated against the restrictions imposed by the German government to contain the coronavirus and in support of the protection of fundamental rights.

People nationwide are being mobilized for the rally in the capital, Berlin Senator Andreas Geisel told RBB radio on Friday. Participants plan to travel by bus and neo-Nazi organizations have also called for participation, the senator said.

Police also said some 3,000 participants have registered for a rally between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the square in front of the Brandenburg Gate for peace, diversity of opinion and democracy.

Law enforcement authorities added that around 100 demonstrators want to march from Unter den Linden to the main street through the Tiergarten.

Geisel expects a total of around 22,000 demonstrators at various events over the weekend. Around 1,500 police officers are to be deployed.