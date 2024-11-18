President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory using U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMs), marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

The decision, revealed by a U.S. official and three informed sources, follows mounting pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western allies, who argue that such measures are crucial to counter Russia's relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Biden’s move coincides with alarming developments: North Korea has deployed up to 12,000 troops to aid Russia in reclaiming territory lost to Ukraine, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian assessments.

North Korea has also supplied munitions to bolster Moscow’s depleted stockpiles, signaling a growing alliance between Pyongyang and the Kremlin.

Despite the gravity of the announcement, Zelenskyy struck a measured tone in his Sunday address.

“Strikes are not made with words,” he remarked. “The missiles will speak for themselves.” Hours earlier, Zelenskyy expressed condolences following a deadly Russian missile strike on a residential building in Sumy, which killed at least eight people.

This attack was part of a massive assault targeting Ukraine’s energy grid ahead of the harsh winter months, underscoring Russia’s strategy of attrition.

The decision to loosen restrictions on ATACMs follows heated debates within NATO.

Some allies warned that limiting Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian territory could jeopardize Kyiv’s defense efforts.

Until now, Biden resisted calls to escalate, fearing it could provoke a broader conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Putin, for his part, has cautioned that Moscow could retaliate by arming others to strike Western targets if NATO crosses his perceived red lines.

Nevertheless, the U.S. president’s latest move suggests a calculated response to growing threats, including North Korea’s involvement.

The introduction of North Korean troops in the Kursk region reflects Moscow’s attempt to regain momentum on the battlefield.

However, Ukrainian forces continue to hold significant territory, thanks in part to sustained U.S. military aid exceeding $56 billion since the war began.

Trump’s election

Biden’s decision comes against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

Trump, who assumes office in January, has repeatedly criticized U.S. military aid to Ukraine and signaled a willingness to push Kyiv toward territorial concessions to end the war.

His stance has heightened concerns among Ukraine’s allies about the future of American support.

Meanwhile, Biden’s authorization of deeper strikes aims to fortify Ukraine’s position before Trump’s term begins.

Though ATACMs are in limited supply, analysts believe even a few strikes deep into Russia could force Moscow to reconsider its military strategy and divert critical resources.

The development has drawn mixed reactions.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated the need for “fair peace,” while refraining from commenting on the missile authorization.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru, Biden avoided addressing the decision directly, focusing instead on North Korea’s involvement during meetings with South Korean, Japanese and Chinese leaders.

As winter looms, Ukraine braces for intensified assaults on its infrastructure, while the promise of longer-range strikes signals a new chapter in its fight against Russian aggression.

The coming months will test whether this calculated escalation tips the scales in Kyiv’s favor – or further entrenches the conflict.