Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Wednesday in Brussels to protest the death of a 23-year-old black man who was arrested by police last week.

Ibrahima Barrie was taken into custody late Saturday for breaking coronavirus rules. He lost consciousness an hour later and died at a hospital.

Police intervened as protesters shouted "Black Lives Matter" and "Murderers!" and demanded authorities answer questions related to his death.

Officers deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd as some protesters broke the windows of police cars. Several protesters were injured in clashes with police.

Belgian prosecutors have requested the appointment of an investigative judge following Barrie's death.

The prosecutor's office said Barrie was arrested after he allegedly tried to run away from police officers checking a group of people gathered in downtown Brussels despite COVID-19 measures restricting social gatherings.

The prosecutor's office said Belgium's Comite P, an independent body overseeing police services, is investigating and a coroner has been appointed to perform an autopsy as well as toxicology tests.

Belgian media reported that Barrie had started to record the police with his smartphone on Saturday when officers decided to carry out an ID check on him. The prosecutor's office said it has seized video surveillance images, both from the police station and at the scene of the man's arrest.

His family and lawyer met with the chief prosecutor Wednesday morning. The prosecutor's office said they were given guarantees that "all means are and will be implemented to shed light on what happened."