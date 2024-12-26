Bosnia-Herzegovina is considering reinstating mandatory military service in response to recent global developments, the defense ministry said Thursday.

"Our neighbors Serbia and Croatia announced they will begin introducing mandatory military service. However, it would be very difficult to implement in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the complex constitutional structure,” minister Zukan Helez told Anadolu Agency (AA). Conscription in the Balkan country ended in 2006.

Emphasizing that mandatory military service would contribute to personal development and instill a sense of discipline, Helez said the country is working on alternative solutions.

He said it would be also good for the "defense of our homeland.”

"However, we know that it is very difficult because it requires the consent of multiple political entities. We are entitled to 50% of the total number of the Bosnian Armed Forces,” he added.

The Bosnian army has about 10,000 soldiers and 5,000 reservists, said Helez, adding that this is a new and different model according to NATO standards.

Helez said Bosnia-Herzegovina is aware of its obligations regarding NATO membership and is working to fulfill them.