A group of vandals desecrated a mosque in Bosnia-Herzegovina's northwest, which sparked widespread criticism among Bosnian Muslims.

According to the local Islamic Union Assembly, the Dasnica Mosque in the city of Bijeljina had its walls urinated on by persons unknown.

The assembly strongly condemned the provocative act and urged the local police to find those responsible.

Emir Muslic, head of the assembly, said they would not remain silent.

"This is not the first attack on Muslims. So we want the police to find out who did this,'' said Muslic.