Bosnians took to the streets Saturday to protest against Bosnia-Herzegovina's slow procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Drivers blocked the square by the main station in Sarajevo and afterward, numerous protesters marched to the Bosnian Parliament, according to news portal klix.ba.

They denounced a lack of medical treatment for COVID-19 patients and called for the resignation of the Bosnian federal government as well as of the regional government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the country's two entities.

Very few vaccines are being administered in Bosnia. The small number of doses that the government secured was through donations or the international vaccine program Covax.

At the same time, the Balkan country has been in the grips of the pandemic. The average number of new infections per 100,000 people in the last two weeks rose to 641.

In the last 24 hours, 86 people have died from COVID-19, in the country of 3.5 million people.