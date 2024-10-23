Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the emergence of a "multipolar world order" as he opened the BRICS summit Wednesday, positioning the gathering as proof that Western efforts to isolate Moscow over its Ukraine offensive have failed.

The meeting in the city of Kazan is the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering a barrage of Western sanctions and international condemnation.

Around 20 leaders, including from China, India, Türkiye and Iran, are gathering in the central city of Kazan, where they will address topics such as developing a BRICS-led international payment system and the conflict in the Middle East.

Moscow sees the platform as an alternative to Western-led international organizations like the G7 – a position supported by key ally Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The process of forming a multipolar world order is underway, a dynamic and irreversible process," Putin said at the official opening of the summit.

The BRICS organization was "strengthening its authority in international affairs," Putin said, as he called on its members to consider how they could address the most pressing issues on the global agenda, including "acute regional conflicts."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Wednesday to attend the summit, his first visit to the country for over two years, which has drawn scorn from Ukraine.

Putin hailed Moscow's close ties and "strategic partnerships" with its partners during talks Tuesday with leaders including Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi, meanwhile, praised China's "profound" ties with Russia in what he called a "chaotic" world.

Russia and China's relations have "injected strong impetus into the development, revitalization and modernization of the two countries", Xi said.

Putin said he saw relations between Beijing and China as a foundation of global "stability."

Aspiring members

Putin added Wednesday that many countries aspire to join the BRICS intergovernmental organization.

"It would undoubtedly be wrong to ignore the unprecedented interest of the countries of the Global South and east in strengthening their contacts with BRICS," Putin said.

But he added that an expansion should not come at the expense of the alliance's efficiency.

According to Putin, the organization does not just deal with economic and financial issues but also security policy.

He said the BRICS members share the same values and contribute to stability and security in the world.