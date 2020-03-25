Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.
The prince's Clarence House office said the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.
It said his wife Camilla has tested negative.
The palace also said Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."
