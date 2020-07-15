Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov sacked his ministers of finance, economy and the interior, the government said Wednesday, as street protesters pressed for the premier's own resignation.

Borisov's conservative GERB party announced in a statement that the prime minister had asked for the resignations after talks within the party.

The major reshuffle came as Borisov faces pressure from thousands of protesters, who gathered for a week of demonstrations in downtown Sofia and other cities.

The government press service said that Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov have "declared readiness to table their resignations immediately."

Borisov had refused to resign. His current term in office is due to end in early 2021.

Next week he will face a no-confidence motion in parliament launched by the opposition Socialists though the measure stands little chance of success.