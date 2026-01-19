Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said Monday he will submit his resignation, the Bulgarian News Agency reported.

In a televised address, Radev said it was his "last address as president” and that he would formally step down on Tuesday.

Vice President Iliana Iotova is expected to assume the presidency for the remainder of the term.

Radev said Bulgaria has completed its European integration, becoming a member of the Schengen area and the eurozone, but questioned why those milestones had not brought greater stability or a sense of fulfillment.

He also pointed to a wave of protests late last year that he said brought down the government, arguing that the demonstrations created a broad public consensus against what he described as mafia structures in politics.

"That consensus must be translated into concrete action in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” he said.

"We face a struggle for the future of our homeland, and I believe we will wage it together, with all of you: the worthy, the inspired and the unyielding,” Radev said. "We are ready. We can do it. And we will succeed.”