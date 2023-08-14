A group of Muslim women wearing burkini swimsuits was prevented from swimming at a beach in northeastern Italy, a report said Monday.

The women were prevented from swimming by another group of women in the women-only section of the Lido Pedicin beach, Europe's only segregated beach, in the Trieste city, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

The Muslim women were prevented by the group due to "hygiene issue," the report said.

Later, the Muslim group asked for clarification from the beach management but they were told that there is no regulation on the issue.

The incident came a month after Anna Maria Cisint, the mayor of northern Monfalcone town, wrote an open letter to the Muslim community, saying being fully clothed on beaches is "unacceptable."