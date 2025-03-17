Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's first official overseas trip took him to Paris on Monday, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking support amid ongoing attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada’s sovereignty and economy.

Macron, avoiding direct comment on Trump’s criticism, emphasized the damaging effects of tariffs, stating, “Tariffs bring inflation and disrupt our economic integration. We must focus on fair trade.”

The two leaders, however, refrained from taking journalists' questions ahead of their discussions.

An official, speaking anonymously, revealed that Canada had proposed a press conference, but France declined.

Carney, sworn in just days earlier, continued his diplomatic journey with a visit to London, where King Charles III welcomed him.

Britain's King Charles III (L) holds an audience with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace, London, U.K., March 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

No joint press conference is expected with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The backdrop of Carney’s diplomatic trip is the growing tension with Trump, who has imposed severe tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and frequently mocked Canada's autonomy, suggesting it could become the 51st U.S. state.

Both Macron and British leaders have remained cautious in their public statements, careful not to provoke Trump as the deadline for new tariffs on April 2 approaches.

However, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy did express support for Canada’s sovereignty during a G-7 meeting in Quebec last week, calling Canada a “proud sovereign nation.”

Carney’s European stops underscore Canada’s historical ties with its colonial founders. In his swearing-in speech, he reiterated Canada’s unique identity: “Canada is fundamentally different from America and will never, ever, in any way shape or form, be part of the United States.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with Europe while managing Canada's North American relations.

"Canada is the most European of non-European countries, but also resolutely North American,” Carney said.

Macron, while wary of Trump's unpredictable rhetoric, underscored the strength of international alliances, stressing that “we are stronger together” in preserving sovereignty and respecting each other's interests.

His remarks came as both leaders grapple with the fallout from Trump’s trade wars and international posturing.

Carney’s European visit also highlights Canada’s historical connection with the U.K.

As the former Governor of the Bank of England, Carney’s stop in London is something of a homecoming.

He served as the first non-British governor in the bank’s 319-year history, a role he held until March 2020.

The choice of London and Paris for his first diplomatic mission aligns with his vision of Canada as a nation straddling both European and North American values.

With tensions rising over Trump’s trade policies, Carney’s diplomatic approach seeks to solidify Canada’s international position.

He has openly stated that he is willing to meet with Trump if the president respects Canada’s sovereignty.

Though Carney currently has no plans to visit Washington, he hopes to arrange a phone call with Trump soon.

Carney's government is also reviewing the potential purchase of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a decision complicated by the ongoing trade dispute.

Meanwhile, Macron has been advocating for European allies to reduce reliance on American military hardware, as European concerns over dependence on U.S. defense support mount.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to peace efforts in Ukraine, with Macron emphasizing the need for a “solid and lasting” cease-fire, although he offered no specifics.

On the domestic front, Carney’s Liberal Party is eyeing a potential boost in popularity after facing a tough year ahead of elections.

Trump’s aggressive stance on trade may serve as an unexpected lifeline for Carney, who is expected to call for a parliamentary election by the end of the week.

The election, slated for late April or early May, could see Carney’s leadership emerge stronger, reshaping Canada’s political landscape amid the turmoil of international tensions.