A car bomb attack in the heart of the Russian capital Moscow killed an armed forces general Monday morning, investigators said.

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, died from his injuries when an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, Svetlana Petrenko, official spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, said.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which examines major crimes, said it had opened a probe into the "murder" of Sarvarov.

The possibility that the attack was "linked" to "Ukrainian special forces" was among the lines of inquiry, it said.

"Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services," Petrenko added.