Thousands of people flocked to the Kyiv railway station on Tuesday, hoping to leave the city as the Russian military operation in Ukraine has already killed dozens of people and destroyed many residential buildings, as well as infrastructure sites across the capital and country.

Many residents of Kyiv are trying to leave the city. The station and carriages are overcrowded – trains are allowed on a first-come, first-served basis, it is difficult to get inside even with a ticket.

Thousands of people flocked to the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Uğur Yıldırım Photo)

The air raid siren sounded several times in the city on Tuesday, but there was no organized evacuation. Images on social media show hundreds, maybe even thousands of people trying to get onto trains with or without a ticket.

"I am leaving my home for the first time. Beautiful Kyiv, we are leaving you, but one day we will return," one man named Vasili told reporter from Sabah newspaper Uğur Yıldırım.

Yıldırım said that dark clouds covered Kyiv and silence was interrupted by sirens and distant explosions could be heard before the air raids.

More than 800,000 Ukrainians left the country. Those who stay in the capital, Kyiv, generally do not have a private vehicle. While there is a shortage of gas, taxis charge close to $1000 for 50 kilometers (31 miles) of road.