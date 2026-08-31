Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Monday that Washington had briefed him on CIA Director John Ratcliffe's talks in Moscow, describing the high-level visit as an effort to reduce tensions across the region.

"I can say at this stage that the meeting achieved its stated objectives, and it was aimed at reducing tensions in the region," Nausėda said in Vilnius, according to Lithuanian media reports on Monday.

"I very much hope that this message reached the Kremlin regime in good time." He did not provide further details, citing the agreed approach with Washington.

An unannounced visit by Ratcliffe to Moscow last week sparked global speculation about the purpose of the trip and the possible content of the talks.

Little was officially confirmed after the meeting. U.S. media reported, citing unnamed sources, that Ratcliffe had warned Russia during his Wednesday visit against attacking NATO allies. When asked about the reports, the Kremlin denied them and pointed the finger at the West.

"We should not hide the fact that the meeting did not come about by chance and that the intention was to convey certain messages that had to be conveyed at this point in time," Nausėda said.

In general, however, too much attention is being paid to the meeting, he added. While the regional security situation remains tense, it has not deteriorated dramatically recently, he said.

In the Baltic states and also in Poland, there are fears that Russia, due to its problems in the war in Ukraine, could increasingly provoke NATO member states.

In Lithuania, the government has warned of possible sabotage attempts and hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure - and has therefore recently stepped up security measures at key transport and energy facilities.