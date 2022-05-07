A missile strike was conducted Saturday on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on the Black Sea, the regional administration's spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said in televised remarks.

Bratchuk claimed the strikes hit the city after targets in the surrounding Odessa region had been hit by four missiles earlier in the day.

He did not give further details about the new strikes, saying that the facts were still being established.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the details of the report.

The alleged missile strikes come on the heels of strikes last week that rendered Odessa's airport useless.