The number of new coronavirus infections in Italy has risen to 2,036, an increase of around 20% compared to the previous day, the Italian Civil Protection Agency says.

The new figure includes 52 dead and 149 recoveries – up from 34 and 83 on Sunday – and 908 patients in the hospital, with 166 under intensive care.

Almost half of the cases – 927 – have mild or no symptoms and are expected to shake off the virus while remaining in isolation at home.

The outbreak remains concentrated in northern Italy, with 1,077 cases in Lombardy, 324 in Emilia-Romagna, 271 in Veneto, 51 in Piedmont and 34 in the Marche.