Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response center said Monday.

Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicenter of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the authorities said.

Forty-seven people have died across the country, they added.

More than 3 million residents are currently in quarantine in Russia.

To stem the spread of infections, Russia has imposed a series of lockdowns, including in Moscow and the second city of St. Petersburg, with more regions added every day.

Residents in areas on lockdown are allowed to leave only to buy groceries, walk pets and dispose of waste.

Russia has also banned the entry of foreign nationals and suspended international air traffic.