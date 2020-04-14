The U.K. announced 778 more coronavirus deaths Tuesday, taking the country's total death toll to 12,107 after three weeks of nationwide lockdown.
Britain announced an initial 3-week lockdown on March 23, but with the death toll soaring, the government has extended the restrictions and there is little chance of them being lifted imminently.
On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from his own bout of COVID-19, warned the U.K. would not lift its nationwide lockdown anytime soon.
The government must decide by Thursday whether to maintain its rules to keep schools and shops shut and order people to stay in their homes to try to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
