British government data published Wednesday showed that 26,688 more people tested positive for the coronavirus – the highest daily total recorded for the entire pandemic period.

The total number of cases now stands at 789,229.

The data also showed that a further 191 people died of the disease, bringing the total to 44,158.

As case numbers and fatalities rise across Europe in a second wave of the coronavirus, many countries are introducing more severe precautions against the outbreak than when it first made its way to the continent at the beginning of the year.

Earlier this week, Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from COVID-19, making it the second-hardest hit the region after Latin America and the Caribbean, where fatalities have surpassed 350,000.