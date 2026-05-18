Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said Monday that Croatia would not approve the appointment of a new Israeli ambassador because of the policies pursued by Israel’s current government.

Milanovic, a vocal critic of Israel's violations in Gaza, said the proposed ambassador "has not received, nor will receive" his approval.

Nissan Amdur, named in November to replace the current ambassador, is expected to arrive in Croatia at the end of May as charge d'affaires, a post that does not require presidential approval, the Times of Israel reported earlier on Monday.

"Granting or withholding approval for proposed ambassadors is the sovereign right of the Republic of Croatia," the Croatian president said in a written statement.

He also accused Israel of "breaking the unwritten rule" by publicly naming the nominee before approval had been granted.

The president is at odds with Croatia's conservative government, which has taken a more pro-Israel stance.

Although he has limited political powers, the president is responsible for confirming ambassadorial appointments.

Israel's genocidal attacks in Gaza since October 2023 have killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the blockaded enclave's health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the U.N.

Despite an October cease-fire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue.